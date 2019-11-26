ACTION DAY: Widespread rain, mountain snow in forecast

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday evening through Friday evening. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations up to 35 inches possible in the Catalina and Rincon mountains and wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow accumulation of 20 to 30 inches is possible elsewhere above 7,000 feet, including the Santa Rita Mountains. For more detailed information about current weather alerts, click HERE.