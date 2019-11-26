ACTION DAY: Widespread rain, mountain snow in forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team declared an Action Day beginning late Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28, and lasting into Friday, Nov. 29.
A significant storm system is set to move through southern Arizona later this week bringing us widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday evening through Friday evening. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations up to 35 inches possible in the Catalina and Rincon mountains and wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow accumulation of 20 to 30 inches is possible elsewhere above 7,000 feet, including the Santa Rita Mountains. For more detailed information about current weather alerts, click HERE.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: 20 percent chance for showers with highs in the upper 60s.
THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent of showers highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 70 percent chance of rain with highs in the mid 50s. Windy.
SATURDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.
