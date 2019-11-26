ACTION DAYS: Storms bringing widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday evening through Friday evening. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet with up to 3 feet possible near highest mountain peaks. Winds could gust as high as 50 to 60 mph Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow levels will fall as low as 5,000 feet with only a few inches expected there. The watch includes Mt. Lemmon and Summerhaven, Bisbee and Madera Canyon. For other locations and more detailed information about current weather alerts, click HERE.