ACTION DAYS: Storms bringing widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team declared Action Days from Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Friday, Nov. 29.
A significant storm system is set to move through southern Arizona, bringing us widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Arizona from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. The watch includes Bisbee, Willcox, Douglas and Madera Canyon. To see other areas included in the watch, click HERE.
Beginning Thursday morning, a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect in other parts of the region, including the Tucson metro area, Vail, Marana, Nogales, Oracle, Mammoth, Green Valley, Ajo, and Summerhaven. To see other areas included in the watch click HERE.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday evening through Friday evening. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet with up to 3 feet possible near highest mountain peaks. Winds could gust as high as 50 to 60 mph Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow levels will fall as low as 5,000 feet with only a few inches expected there. The watch includes Mt. Lemmon and Summerhaven, Bisbee and Madera Canyon. For other locations and more detailed information about current weather alerts, click HERE.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50 percent chance for showers in the afternoon. 90 percent chance south and east of Tucson. Highs in the mid 60s. Flash flood watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. for Cochise County and runs until Friday at 6 p.m.
TONIGHT: 60 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
THANKSGIVING: First Alert Action Day! Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Breezy. Flash flood watch goes into effect at 11 a.m. for the rest of the area and runs until Friday at 6 p.m. Wind advisory goes into effect at 11 p.m. and runs until Friday at 11 p.m.
FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50 percent chance of rain with highs in the mid 50s. Windy.
SATURDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.