Boys chorus bound for D.C. to sing at national tree lighting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It will be the third time the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus performs at the national tree lighting in Washington, D.C. but it'll be a major first for all of its current members.
"This is an extraordinary experience for us in our anniversary year," said Director Dr. Julian Ackerley.
The organization is currently celebrating 80 years in Tucson. Singers performed at the national tree lighting in 1963 and 1991. Ackerley said they didn't have confirmation about this year's show until October. In a short time, they've managed to book flights, hotels and ground transportation.
"We're doing this very quickly to get this together but the support of the community of Tucson has just been extraordinary so thanks to everybody who has helped us out," he said.
Anyone interested in enjoying the show but unable to make it to D.C. on such short notice can catch the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus at their annual Christmas concert. There are two shows Saturday, Dec. 14 at University of Arizona’s Crowder Hall. The first at 3 p.m. and an encore at 7:30 p.m.
The show will include all of the organization’s ensembles, not just the traveling group that’s going to Washington. Ackerley said any young boys with an interest in singing with the group should stay tuned for opportunities to join in Jan.
