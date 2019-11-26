FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another storm moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful November we had this weekend because another significant storm system is set to move through later this week bringing us more widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.
THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a 30% of showers highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 70% chance of rain with highs in the mid 50s. Windy.
SATURDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.
