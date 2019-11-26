Number of E. coli cases connected to romaine lettuce grows

This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows romaine lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak. They also say not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn't say where it was grown. (Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)