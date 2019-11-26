One person dies in Sierra Vista collision

Zach Bennett/Sierra Vista News Network
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (Sierra Vista News Network) - One person died and one was hurt in a fiery collision on SR-90 just north of Sierra Vista early on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
According to police, a van and sedan collided head-on after the van crossed the center line just before 6 a.m. on SR-90 near Airport Avenue.
Before emergency crews arrived, other drivers stopped to render aid. One tried to extinguish a fire in the van with a fire extinguisher.
Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire.
Police did not yet release the identity of the victims, but said one was pronounced dead at Canyon Vista Medical Center and the other was flown to a Tucson hospital for treatment.
