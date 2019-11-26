Take steps to ensure a safe Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Thanksgiving approaches, we are making sure your home is ready and safe to host a fun celebration and meal.
The National Fire Protection Association says Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires. There were about 1,600 home fires reported on Thanksgiving in 2017.
Here are some things you need to know from the NFPA:
- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove.
- Keep an eye on that bird and check it frequently.
- Children should kept away from knives, hot liquids and candles.
- Also, keep the floors clear of cords and make sure the handles on the pots are facing the back of the stove.
- Finally, check your smoke detectors. If they don’t work or need a battery replaced, you can add those things to your Thanksgiving shopping list.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.