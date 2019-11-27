Crews extinguish house fire on city’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 5500 block of south Pinta Avenue on Tuesday.
Crews received the call at 2:16 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later, according to a press release from TFD, where they saw smoke and flames coming from the front door. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in 20 minutes with the help of nine units and 23 firefighters on scene.
There was no one in the house, which has been left vacant for an extended period of time, according to the release.
The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
