FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moving in today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful November we had this weekend because another significant storm system is set to move through later this week bringing us more widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.
WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers in the afternoon. 90% chance south and east of Tucson. Highs in the mid 60s. Flash flood watch goes into effect at 2PM for Cochise county and runs until Friday at 6PM.
TONIGHT: 60% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a 30% of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Breezy. Flash flood watch goes into effect at 11AM for the rest of the area county and runs until Friday at 6PM. Wind advisory goes into effect at 11PM and runs until Friday at 11PM.
FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of rain with highs in the mid 50s. Windy.
SATURDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
