Here’s what’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Planning on doing some shopping after Thanksgiving? Here’s a list of what’s open on Black Friday.
Best Buy - Thanksgiving day 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohls - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday Nov. 29.
Target - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Walmart - open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
JC Penney - Thanksgiving doors opened at 2 p.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday
Burlington - Thanksgiving - closed, Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Macy’s - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, then reopening at 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ulta Beauty - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday, then again from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GameStop - Thanksgiving from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., then on Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Apple Store - Thanksgiving - closed, then on Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Park Place Mall - Thanksgiving day - open from 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tucson Mall - Thanksgiving day - opens at 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tucson Premium Outlets - Thanksgiving day - opens at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 29 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
La Encantada - Thanksgiving day - closed; Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
