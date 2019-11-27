Here’s what’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

November 27, 2019 at 12:56 PM MST - Updated November 27 at 1:37 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Planning on doing some shopping after Thanksgiving? Here’s a list of what’s open on Black Friday.

Best Buy - Thanksgiving day 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohls - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday Nov. 29.

Target - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart - open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

JC Penney - Thanksgiving doors opened at 2 p.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Burlington - Thanksgiving - closed, Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Macy’s - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, then reopening at 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ulta Beauty - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday, then again from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop - Thanksgiving from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., then on Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apple Store - Thanksgiving - closed, then on Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Park Place Mall - Thanksgiving day - open from 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tucson Mall - Thanksgiving day - opens at 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tucson Premium Outlets - Thanksgiving day - opens at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 29 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

La Encantada - Thanksgiving day - closed; Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

