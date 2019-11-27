New FBI audio reveals chaotic moments after deadly 2011 Tucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation released dozens of new audio files on the 2011 Tucson mass shooting that left six people dead and former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords with serious injuries.
The files are between dispatchers and police following initial 911 calls regarding the shooting that happened outside a Safeway in Casa Adobes. The radio traffic reveals the first few moments of between law enforcement following the shooting as well as the arrest of 22-year-old shooter Jared Lee Loughner.
Six people died that day, including 63-year-old Arizona federal judge John Roll, 76-year-old Dorothy Morris, 9-year-old Christina Taylor Green, 79-year-old Phyllis Scheck, 76-year-old Dorwin Stoddard and 30-year-old Gabriel Zimmerman, according to CNN.
