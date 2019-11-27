Tucson police, Homeland Security agents arrest local UPS workers in connection to drug trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested 11 people this week in connection to a UPS drug ring.
The arrests followed a two-year investigation that found drug trafficking organizations enlisted employees with the United Parcel Service (UPS) to transport drugs throughout the eastern U.S. and bring back money to Tucson, according to a press release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
During the investigation, agents with Homeland Security and the Tucson Police Department discovered the UPS workers were evading law enforcement tactics to detect contraband in their vehicles. Over the last two weeks of the investigaiton, law enforcement arrested four UPS employees, including drivers and supervisors, in connection to drug trafficking.
The other suspects were arrested in areas across Pima County, according to the release.
Officials seized nearly 50,000 counterfeit THC vape pens, bulk currency, a Chevrolet Corvette, a Range Rover and Ford Raptor Trucks.
Those arrested face various Arizona state charges related to narcotic smuggling, drug possession, drug possession for sale, money laundering, conspiracy, and misconduct involving weapons:
• Fernando Navarro-Figueroa, 32
• Raul Garcia Cordova, 47
• Abraham Felix-Navarro, 27
• Heriberto Martinez-Bojorquez, 24
• Thomas Mendoza, 47
• Victor Molina, 32
• Mario Barcelo, 49
• Michael Castro, (34)
• Jonathan Gallegos, (26)
• Gary Love, (40)
• Martin Siqueiros (31)
The case is being prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney Generals Office.
