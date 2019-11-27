Tucson Sector Border Patrol arrests teen for human smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 19-year-old woman was arrested near the Nogales on Monday on human smuggling charges.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents searched the woman’s Mercedes sedan after they saw three men emerge from a bush along Interstate 19 on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The men were apprehended after short foot chase, according to a press release from Border Patrol.
Agents determined the woman, who is from Phoenix, attempted to smuggle three Mexican national men into the U.S. The men were 21, 30 and 31-years-old, all entering the U.S. illegally.
This wasn’t the first time the young woman attempted to smuggle people into the country.
She served a 60-sentence for human smuggling just seven months prior, according to the release.
Border Patrol seized the woman’s vehicle and processed the men for immigration violations.
