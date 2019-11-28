Last-minute shoppers get ready to host Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a Thanksgiving staple.
One that won’t be served next to the cranberry sauce or pumpkin pie. In fact, it’s a tradition that gets the food on the table — the last-minute mad dash to the store.
“I didn’t pull the turkey out in time so I need to get another one so I can have dinner tomorrow night for the family," said James Hart.
For Hart, it’s the main course that’s missing. However, other shoppers, like Shelly Eugenio, may have sampled some dishes a little early.
“I did forget one thing and then we ate the green beans last night so now I need to buy more green beans," Eugenio said while out shopping Wednesday.
For Erica Gentner, shopping for the Thanksgiving feast is an organized science.
“I have a schedule in mind when I’m buying," she said.
On her list was a few more greens and ingredients for sides. Her shopping list isn’t from a lack of planning, it’s due to a growth in her guest list.
"When adding another six people to the to our guest list it was kind of like, ‘ok now I need to really buy a few more things to bolster what we have,’” Gentner said.
To raise the stakes, she found all this out just last night.
But what would a holiday be without a little craziness to spice it up?
At the very least, come this time Thursday, all the preparations will finally pay off.
“The goal is to wake up tomorrow morning and not leave the house,” Hart said jokingly.
