Police investigating collision near Tucson Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers are investigating the scene of a collision near the Tucson Mall that resulted in life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the Tuscon Police Department were dispatched to the scene near Oracle Road and Auto Mall Drive where a motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle. The man riding the motorcycle was transported Banner — University Medical Center with life threatening injuries, according to TPD.
Traffic detectives are still investigating the cause of the intersection-related collision and roads could be blocked in the area due to the investigation.
The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to TPD.
This story will be updated as more information will
