Thanksgiving travelers stay wary of rainy weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, rain hampered holiday travelers in southeastern Arizona.
Those driving east on the Interstate 10 or south on State Route 90 were met with slick conditions and collisions near Benson and Sierra Vista on Wednesday night. By 9 p.m., there were several road closures in Cochise County.
“Normally, we go about 70 to 75 miles per hour,” said Teresa Stockton. “Right now, we are doing about 50 to 55 miles per hour.”
Driving from the San Fernando Valley in Southern California to El Paso, Texas, the Stockton’s were exhausted by the time they stopped for gas in Benson. The family of four grabbed coffee, snacks and toys to help them get through the rest of the trip.
“It [usually] takes us 12 to 14 hours,” Stockton said. “Now, it’s taking us longer than usual.”
Martin Gonzalez was on his way from Tucson to Douglas and says the roads were the busiest he’s ever seen them.
“It’s bumper to bumper,” Gonzalez said.
A few gas pumps over at the Loves station, Andres Orosco said he planned to make it to El Paso that same night. He said a guardian angel was watching over him.
“Twenty one years ago, my daughter passed away,” Orosco said. “[Thursday] will be the 21st anniversary.”
He says his daughter was 5 years old when she was killed in a car crash. He has a tattoo of her over his heart. Like most years, he plans to spend time with family, honoring his late daughter’s memory on Thanksgiving.
All of the drivers said they were going slow and being extra cautious, determined to make it to their loved ones.
“As long as [we’re] safe, it doesn’t really matter how long it takes to get there,” Stockton said.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.