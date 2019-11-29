ACTION DAY: Cold front brings heavy rain, mountain snow and strong winds

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through midnight Friday. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet with up to 3 feet possible near highest mountain peaks. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday morning. Snow levels will fall as low as 5,000 feet with only a few inches expected there. The watch includes Mt. Lemmon and Summerhaven, Bisbee and Madera Canyon. For other locations and more detailed information about current weather alerts, click HERE.