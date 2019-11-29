ACTION DAY: Cold front brings heavy rain, mountain snow and strong winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team declared an Action Day for Friday, Nov. 29.
A significant storm system is moving through southern Arizona, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and mountain snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through midnight Friday. Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet with up to 3 feet possible near highest mountain peaks. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday morning. Snow levels will fall as low as 5,000 feet with only a few inches expected there. The watch includes Mt. Lemmon and Summerhaven, Bisbee and Madera Canyon. For other locations and more detailed information about current weather alerts, click HERE.
A Flash Flood Watch continues through Friday afternoon for many parts of southeast Arizona, including Tucson, Marana, Vail, Nogales, Sierra Vista, Green Valley, Madera Canyon, Oracle, Mammoth, Douglas, Willcox, Bisbee, Benson, the Tohono O’odham Nation, Summerhaven To see other areas included in the watch click HERE.
FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 100 percent chance of rain with skies clearing through the late afternoon hours. Highs in the upper 50s. Windy.
FRIDAY NIGHT: 60 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 30 percent chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Skies clearing through the day with highs in the mid 60s.
