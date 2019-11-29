FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front pushing through today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong cold front is pushing through bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and mountain snow. Once it passes later today, things will quiet down for the weekend with temps staying cool!
FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 100% chance of rain with skies clearing through the late afternoon hours. Highs in the upper 50s. Windy.
TONIGHT: 60% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Skies clearing through the day with highs in the mid 60s.
