One hurt in SE-side shooting incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was treated at a hospital after a shooting incident on Tucson’s southeast side.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the incident at the CopperHill Apartments, 7900 E. Stella Road.
Dugan said a man was knocking on apartment doors and asking people about some jewelry he had. Police don’t know if he was trying to sell the jewelry.
One of the residents got into an altercation with the man and the man shot the resident.
Police do not have the suspect in custody.
If anyone has information about the suspect or the incident, please call 88-CRIME.
