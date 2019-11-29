Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrest escaped inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested escaped prisoner Kevin Purdon on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Deputies captured Purdon, who was last seen in Safford after he escaped, in Three Points near Fred’s Arena Bar and Steakhouse, according to an email from PCSD public information officer Dep. Marissa Hernandez. He was arrested at around 4 p.m. Thursday evening.
Purdon began his four year sentence for solicitation and a dangerous drug violation on April 22, 2016 until he escaped earlier this year, according to inmate records from the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.