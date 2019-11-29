The Salvation Army serves up a warm Thanksgiving meal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, turkey and gravy, these are the ingredients needed for a full stomach and a warm heart.
All the fixings of a traditional Thanksgiving meal prepped by Salvation Army volunteers like Jack Frederick.
“It’s a nice way to spend the holidays,” Frederick said.
He was among dozens of volunteers serving hundreds of home-cooked meals on Thanksgiving Day to those who wanted a free meal on the holiday.
“I don’t know any of these people but I’m here,” Robert Smith said, surrounded by strangers. He said he has a lot to be thankful for this year.
“Just being alive and having a job,” Smith said. “I can make ends meet and I’ll be making enough to pay for my apartment.”
Though he doesn’t have an apartment just yet, he said it’s events like the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving that make him feel warm and welcomed.
“I’m just glad the community does stuff like this,” Smith said.
Ask any volunteer — that was the goal. Just to make sure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving, no matter how much they have on their plate in life.
“Love your neighbor as yourself,” Frederick said.
With this dinner complete, the Salvation Army now starts to prep and collect donations for their Christmas dinner, happening at the Tucson Convention Center.
