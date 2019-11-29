Storm spawns severe weather warnings; power lines down in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A powerful storm struck southeastern Arizona on Nov. 29, bringing high winds, heavy rain, mountain snow and several severe weather alerts.
The National Weather Service briefly issued a tornado warning just after 6:30 a.m. for an area that included parts of Marana. The weather service canceled the warning before 7 a.m.
Police closed roads because of broken power poles near Twin Peaks Road and Saguaro Highlands Drive, west of Silverbell Road. It was not clear whether or not the storm caused the poles to break or if it was a traffic collision.
Snow was reported in Oracle, north of Tucson.
The Weather Service issued other alerts throughout the morning.
The Weather Service issued other alerts throughout the morning.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the road to Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base of the mountain.
The city of Tucson postponed the opening of the ice rink downtown until noon on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The wet weather also forced Tucson Parks and Recreation to close all its fields on Friday.
