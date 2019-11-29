Tell Mel: Don’t hurry to hire a contractor after severe weather in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong storm system moved through parts of Southern Arizona early Friday morning and it made it’s presence known.
Many KOLD News 13 viewers sent in photos of damage to their homes and properties. If you need some extra help for your clean-up, we want to make sure you don’t fall victim to a scam.
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors tweeted a reminder to not make a quick decision on a hire Friday morning after the strong winds and heavy downpours around Tucson and Phoenix.
You can go to the ROC website to search for a licensed contractor or check the license for someone you already hired.
The website also includes the Registrar’s Most Wanted List. You can take take a look at several contractors who worked without a license and got caught or may still be trying to pick up jobs across the state.
There are photos posted, so take a look if someone knocks on your door to offer their services or before you hire someone new.
You may think it would never happen to you, but the Registrar investigates thousands of complaints against unlicensed contractors attempting to do work each year.
- Avoid door-to-door solicitors offering low cost construction services.
- Always do your homework before hiring a contractor; telephone the Registrar of Contractors office to ensure the contractor is licensed.
- Obtain several bids or estimates and ask for references.
- Obtain a written contract from the contractor that includes all services to be provided, the license number of the contractor, and start up and completion dates of the project.
- Only sign a contract agreement with a properly licensed contracting professional.
- Never make a hurried decision. If you and the contractor do not interpret the written documents the same way, disputes are to be expected.
If you have a an issue with a contractor and need help, Tell Mel.
Call: 1-(844)-KOLD MEL (565-3635)
Email: TellMel@kold.com
