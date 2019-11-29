Tell Mel: Tucson teen’s cancer journey shared by suspicious Facebook user

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Social media is a place to share photos, big life announcements and perhaps seek support during tough times.
But, imagine finding out someone was taking your photos and videos from your account and sharing them on their own page. What if you found out they might be trying to make money off it?
That was the case for Hannah Way, who shared her journey through cancer on Facebook.
“I’m kind of upset by it, but at the same time I don’t really know how to feel," the Tucson teen said.
Way was diagnosed with stage 4 B-Lymphoblastic non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2016 at just 12 years old. To keep family and friends updated on her battle, her mother started Team Hannah, a page on Facebook.
”I kinda just feel like it’s my journey and they shouldn’t be taking it from me," Way said.
“They” is someone neither Way nor her mother knew, running a page called “TeamHannah and scotty 2.”
A relative of Way’s tagged KOLD News 13 in a post warning Team Hannah members that the user had asked for money in Way’s name.
“So, my mom raised money to help pay for my hip surgery and he’s making one just like that and we don’t know where that money is going to," Way said. "So we are telling everyone to not give money to that because it’s not for me.”
If you look at the history of the page, the name had been changed in the past. While the user posted the page was “just for fun,” Team Hannah supporters thought it was anything but with Way’s smiling face and words like “i love hannah [sic] so much."
Way said the alleged user also texted her, making her family a little weary.
“I think it’s an older man and having me all over like that and saying stuff, it kinda is ... scary," Way said.
While friends and family reported the page to Facebook and posted several “fake” comments on the user’s page, Way said they had no luck on getting it permanently removed.
“A whole bunch of the Team Hannah people have been trying to report it, trying to take it down and it was down for a while, but then it came up the next day,” Way said.
KOLD News 13 reached out to Facebook to investigate the page in question. After a search a few days later, we learned the page was no longer accessible. A member of Facebook’s team said she believed the page was removed following an initial review.
While Facebook has made it easy to report profiles, the number of times a page is being reported doesn’t determine whether or not it’s removed. According to Facebook, a decision is based on the company’s Community Standards.
Misrepresentation and inauthentic behavior are included in the set of Community Standards that outline what is and is not allowed on Facebook. The policies are based on feedback from the community and advice of experts in fields such as technology, public safety and human rights.
Way’s mother said she wanted to parents to know that “cyberstalking is real” and to always verify when people are asking for money.
