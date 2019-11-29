Tucson shoppers get started on Black Friday shopping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s that unexpected exercise that follows a day filled with turkey.
When shoppers tighten their laces and take off, all in search for Black Friday deals that, of course, start on Thursday evening.
“I get everything I can get.” Andrea Villegas said. She went to Best Buy with her husband Thursday night. "I put stuff everywhere. In my pockets, anywhere we can find we get two carts, he gets one and I get one.”
If you couldn’t tell, this is a yearly event for Villegas and her husband. Thursday evening they were looking for specific items and anything else that might catch their eye.
“Sky’s the limit because you see things on special you just grab them and put them in the cart,” she said. "And then, when you get to the check out, you wanted to spend $1000 and you end up spending $3000.”
While the sky is the limit for some, others are just dipping their toes in the water.
"This is my first time actually. We hit up Target, I got a couple things there and I said let’s go to the mall and see what happens.” Jessica Parkhurst, who checked out Park Place Mall, said.
Kamon Murrary took Thursday night to stock up since he just moved to town, looking for the essentials first and then making time to browse.
“I usually don’t do black Friday, but this time, I’m doing black Friday. And it feels good.” Murrary said. “Go directly for the TV that I already researched that I wanted, it’s here, no problems. So now I can focus on the secondary TV.”
But when you see the crowds, the people lined up for hours, one question always arises: Is it all worth it?
It seems like some shoppers seem to think so.
“The Black Friday deal is totally worth the supposed madness. Yes it’s worth it," Murrary said.
Planning on doing some shopping after Thanksgiving? Here’s a list of what’s open on Black Friday.
Best Buy - Thanksgiving day 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohls - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday Nov. 29.
Target - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Walmart - open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
JC Penney - Thanksgiving doors opened at 2 p.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday
Burlington - Thanksgiving - closed, Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Macy’s - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, then reopening at 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ulta Beauty - Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday, then again from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GameStop - Thanksgiving from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., then on Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Apple - Thanksgiving - closed, then on Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Park Place Mall - Thanksgiving day - open from 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tucson Mall - Thanksgiving day - opens at 6 p.m. to midnight; Friday, Nov. 29 - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tucson Premium Outlets - Thanksgiving day - opens at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 29 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
La Encantada - Thanksgiving day - closed; Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
