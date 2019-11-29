Tucsonans hitting the golf course and the road despite rain, clouds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fall was in the air Thursday for Thanksgiving in Tucson. Cloudy skies and drizzle covered the metro-area, but the weather didn’t stop Craig Knutson and Bobby Cervantez from getting on the golf course.
Quarry Pines Golf Course has an annual turkey shootout every year for Thanksgiving.
“This is our fourth year, so it’s become tradition,” Knutson, who was out with his family and friends on the course, said.
The rain wouldn’t hinder his game, but the wind that came with the storm was a challenge. Some hit the road instead of golf balls.
“(We’re going) to the ranch…for Valentine’s Day,” said Zoey Cuthbertson, who was indeed heading to a ranch, but for Thanksgiving. Her parents said it’s been a family tradition to go to Arivaca for at least ten years. They aired up their tires off Cortaro Road in Marana.
“Hoping it doesn’t rain too bad, but we should be good,” Stacy Closky, Zoey Cuthbertson’s mother, said.
It seems, even if the clouds look like grandma’s mashed potatoes, weather won’t stop Thanksgiving traditions this year.
