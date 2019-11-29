UPDATE: Second driver in Sierra Vista collision has died

Zach Bennett/Sierra Vista News Network
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (Sierra Vista News Network) - A second person has died as the result of a head-on collision just north of Sierra Vista on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
One person died Tuesday and another driver was taken to a Tucson hospital after the fiery collision on SR-90 near Airport Avenue.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday, Nov. 29, that the second driver later died.
According to police, a van and sedan collided head-on after the van crossed the center line just before 6 a.m.
Before emergency crews arrived, other drivers stopped to render aid. One tried to extinguish a fire in the van with a fire extinguisher.
Fire crews arrived and extinguished the fire.
According to Sierra Vista Police, the victims were Lisa Martinez, 40, of Huachuca City, and John Bolgen, 66, of Sierra Vista.
