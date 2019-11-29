U.S. Postal Service to open some locations on Sundays to make holiday shipping more convenient

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some locations across Arizona will be open a few extra days during the holiday season.
During the next four Sunday, post office locations in cities ranging from northern to southern Arizona will be open for a few hours, ranging anywhere from three to seven hours, according to a press release from the U.S. Postal Service.
Participating locations will offer special retail services and parcel pick up during the new holiday hours. The goal is to help make holiday shipping more convenient for customers, the release stated, especially since traffic at post office locations increase during the holidays.
The Postal Service delivers about 800 million packages during the holiday season, estimating nearly 13 billion letters, cards, and packages from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve in one season alone, according to the release.
The busiest week is expected to be Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 with Dec. 16 being the busiest day for USPS. More than 8.5 million customers are expected to enter USPS locations on Dec. 16 alone, according to the release.
Find a list of participating Arizona locations below:
