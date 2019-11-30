Brooke’s Bargains: Learn what Small Business Saturday has in store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, Small Business Saturday it isn’t just about feeling good shopping local, it’s also about the savings!
Our downtown businesses don’t disappoint with deals. First off, the streetcar will be free for your shopping needs all day Saturday. That’s starting at Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. through 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. It’ll whisk you around to places like the Children’s Museum, located at 200 S. Sixth Ave., where you’ll score 20 percent off all items at the gift store in the museum lobby and $20 off family fun memberships.
Hotel Congress has discounted room rates, merchandise and a few surprises. You’ll also find a $10 spin classes, discounts on clothing, art, spa treatments, Christmas decor and much more here.
