Man dies in downtown hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
A man after he stumbled into the roadway near Congress Street and Sixth Avenue and was hit by a vehicle on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The driver did not stay at the scene. (Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 30, 2019 at 12:58 PM MST - Updated November 30 at 12:59 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for a driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run collision that happened in downtown early Saturday morning.

Police say a man in his early 50s stumbled into the roadway near the intersection of Congress Street and Sixth Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The man laid in the street for a while, police said, and pickup truck ran him over then left the scene, driving westbound on Congress Street.

Tucson police and crews with the Tucson Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a gold or tan single-cab Chevy pickup with a silver toolbox in the back.

Tucson police asks anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tips can remain anonymous.

