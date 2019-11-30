Man dies in downtown hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for a driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run collision that happened in downtown early Saturday morning.
Police say a man in his early 50s stumbled into the roadway near the intersection of Congress Street and Sixth Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The man laid in the street for a while, police said, and pickup truck ran him over then left the scene, driving westbound on Congress Street.
Tucson police and crews with the Tucson Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for a gold or tan single-cab Chevy pickup with a silver toolbox in the back.
Tucson police asks anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tips can remain anonymous.
