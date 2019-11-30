Mt. Lemmon roadway conditions: Enjoy a day in the snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get your warm jackets and sleds out because there’s lots of snow to play in on Mt. Lemmon.
After days of strong storms and rainy weather in Tucson, Lemmon welcomed a fresh layer of snow to ring in the holiday season.
For the past couple of days, Catalina Highway, the road that leads up the mountain, was closed to everyone except employees and residents due to icy conditions. As of 11:57 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, officials reopened the road to motorists with four-wheel drive or chains.
If you do make the trek up the mountain, make sure to watch for ice after mile post 11, according to PCSD.
However, roads on the mountain are subject to rapid change because of the weather. Check back here for updates or call the Pima County Sheriff Department’s roadway condition hotline (520)-547-7510.
