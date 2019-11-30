Residents calculate damage done from big Thanksgiving storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents across Pima County woke up to damage Friday morning after a big storm.
“I thought the roof was just going to cave in, so it was pretty scary,” Karen Klay said.
The day after Thanksgiving marked an early morning for Klay, just not for Black Friday shopping.
“At 5:30 a.m. this morning I heard a crash and thought somebody must have just rammed into the house with their car or it was too loud for thunder,” Klay said.
It turns out, the thunderous sound came from Klay’s giant palo verde tree that was completely uprooted and crumbled through a brick wall.
The tree had once seemed so sturdy, but the storm last night caught Klay’s household by surprise.
“Nothing like this. The winds — this was the biggest winds I’ve ever seen,” Klay said.
Across town, mother nature paid a visit to Jim Boerner in Marana.
"The noise only lasted a few seconds, it sounded like a boom, really loud. It hit the house," said Boerner. He said it felt like a small Twister.
He spent Friday walking around, finding bits and pieces of his property scattered across the mud. He had two aviary’s catch flight, but thankfully no extensive damage.
"I’ve never seen any affect of wind like what this did,.” Boerner said.
The strength of the storm could be seen on his neighbor’s property where a trailer blew completely over and landed on an irrigation pipe.
Thankfully, everyone on the property is okay.
The damage is going to take some time to clean up. But in the spirit of Thanksgiving, everyone is grateful knowing things could have been much worse.
“We’re not upset,” Klay said. “It’s what’s happens, it’s nature.”
Because of the holiday weekend, crews wont be out until Monday to remove the tree from Klay’s roof. She just hopes there’s no more wind to knock it around any further.
