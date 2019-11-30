Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Valerie Quintero, 19, was last seen at 8:45 a.m. at her downtown Tucson home. Police say she is developmentally disabled. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911. (Source: Tucson Police Department via Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 30, 2019 at 1:20 PM MST - Updated November 30 at 3:14 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Valerie Quintero, who was last seen at her downtown home.

Officers issued a missing vulnerable adult alert on Quintero, who is developmentally disabled, according to a tweet from TPD. Quintero left her home, located on the 300 block of south Sixth Avenue, on foot at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Quintero also uses the name Samantha Christian, is 105 pounds and 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information should call 911.

