Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT-Please Share!

19yr old VALERIE QUINTERO

Valerie functions at a much younger age & left her home on foot @ approx 8:45 this A.M. in the 300blk of S 6th Ave. Also uses the name Samantha Christian. She is 5’/105lbs-Unk clothing. Please call 911 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/ZStCJAOH80