Tucson police searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for 19-year-old Valerie Quintero, who was last seen at her downtown home.
Officers issued a missing vulnerable adult alert on Quintero, who is developmentally disabled, according to a tweet from TPD. Quintero left her home, located on the 300 block of south Sixth Avenue, on foot at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Quintero also uses the name Samantha Christian, is 105 pounds and 5 feet tall.
Anyone with information should call 911.
