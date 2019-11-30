FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions through early next week before another system moves through increasing our rain chances.

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 30, 2019 at 8:35 PM MST - Updated November 30 at 8:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s before another winter storm affects our area.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in lower-70s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers with highs in the lower-70s.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of morning showers with highs in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: 10% chance of showers with highs in the mid-60s.

