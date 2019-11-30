FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions through early next week before another system moves through increasing our rain chances.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s before another winter storm affects our area.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-30s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in lower-70s.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers with highs in the lower-70s.
THURSDAY: A 20% chance of morning showers with highs in the upper-60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.
SATURDAY: 10% chance of showers with highs in the mid-60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.