People pack ice rink on opening day in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It's an unusual sight in Southern Arizona.
For the first time, Rio Nuevo and the City of Tucson constructed an outdoor ice skating rink that sits in the heart of Downtown Tucson.
The rink is located at 45 N. 5th Ave. (MLK Lot/Depot Garage Lot)
For many, it’s their first time seeing something of the sort. Which is why, it’s taking a bit to get balanced.
“Oh yeah I fell down 5 or 6 times," said Nine year old Aiden Perchinelli.
If at first you don’t succeed, try try again. Or, you can get a little help from the volunteers with Tucson's Adult Hockey League.
"The biggest mistake people make is looking down," said Danny Plattner, one of the founders of Tucson's Adult Hockey League. "It’s just like walking. You want to look ahead to see where you’re going so when you look down you end up leaning forward and lose your balance.”
They're making sure the family fun stays on track and upright, which was possible for some.
"I had to take a couple rounds on the edges before I was confident enough but none of us fell and we feel like it was a success," said Johanna Hernandez who came to skate with her family.
What’s also a success is that the rink officially opened today after mother nature rained on its parade Friday. But like the Hernandez family, many were prepared to wait out the storm to get a chance to skate.
“Living in the desert you just don’t get to do stuff like this very often, you have to go far. And I like that it’s outside and not inside it feels more real," said Hernandez.
All purchases must be made directly at the ice rink. Ice skates are included with the cost of all-day admission (no discount for bringing your own skates).
Socks are required, and gloves are highly recommended.
Admission:
- Adults: $15
- Children: $10 (12 and under)
- Skate assists: $5
- Private use (during off-hours): - $375/hour
Call 520-791-4101 (option 1) weekdays between 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Hours (Subject to change):
- Weekdays - 4-10 p.m
- Saturdays - Noon-10 p.m.
- Sundays - Noon-7 p.m.
- Christmas - Closed
- New Year’s Eve - Noon-11 p.m.
- New Year’s Day - 4-10 p.m.
Call (520) 791-4204 or email the city with questions.
