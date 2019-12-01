Women in Aviation: Tucson female pilot wins safe flying award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As holiday travel kicks off, airlines are taking more than 31 million people around the US. It’s a busy time of year for the nation’s pilots, especially as numbers show there is a decline in pilots. There are 633,317 civilian pilots in the US, according to the latest FAA numbers. About 46,500 of those are women—and half of those women are students.