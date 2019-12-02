ACTION DAY: Midweek rain possible

By Lisa Villegas | September 27, 2019 at 7:11 AM MST - Updated December 2 at 5:51 AM

Another system pushes in for the middle of the week bringing our next chance for rain.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: A 10 percent chance of morning showers with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: 30 percent chance of showers with highs in the mid 60s.

