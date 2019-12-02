ACTION DAY: Midweek rain possible

Another system pushes in for the middle of the week bringing our next chance for rain.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: A 10 percent chance of morning showers with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY: 30 percent chance of showers with highs in the mid 60s.
