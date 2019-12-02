Ally Miller announces she will not seek re-election

“I was going to announce this in January but think I should do this now. After giving it much consideration, I have decided that it is time to retire and move on to another phase of my life. I have decided not to run for Board of Supervisors District 1 election. I will serve out my term which ends Dec. 31, 2020. Thanks to everyone for all of the support you have given me over these last several years. Now we need to find someone to step up to run for this seat.”