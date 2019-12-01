FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off our first week in December with dry weather and above average temperatures.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 1, 2019 at 5:16 PM MST - Updated December 1 at 5:16 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds ahead of our next system that is going to bring us rain chances by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-40s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers with highs in the lower-70s.

THURSDAY: A 10% chance of morning showers with highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers with highs in the mid-60s.

