FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain possible!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet and warmer than average conditions are expected to kick off the first week of December! Another, less potent, system pushes in for the middle of the week bringing our next chance for rain. Once the rain moves out Thursday, expect temps near average in the mid to upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: A 10% chance of morning showers with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers with highs in the mid 60s.
