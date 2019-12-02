Need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays – donors needed

On Sept. 28, 2018, MaKenzie Schienebeck experienced a complication during her pregnancy and found herself losing blood extremely fast. She was in and out of consciousness and felt her life slipping away. Schienebeck was given blood transfusions on the way to the hospital, during emergency surgery and after surgery. “I would not be alive today if it was not for the American Red Cross and the gracious donors who gave their blood,” said Schienebeck. “Blood is more than just blood. It’s the key to saving lives.”