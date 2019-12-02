Need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays – donors needed

The Red Cross hopes the blood drive Friday can help fill an urgent need for blood
By Special For KOLD News 13 | December 2, 2019 at 3:26 PM MST - Updated December 2 at 3:27 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. - Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States.

Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season.

Those with type O blood are especially needed.

How blood donation impacts lives

On Sept. 28, 2018, MaKenzie Schienebeck experienced a complication during her pregnancy and found herself losing blood extremely fast. She was in and out of consciousness and felt her life slipping away. Schienebeck was given blood transfusions on the way to the hospital, during emergency surgery and after surgery. “I would not be alive today if it was not for the American Red Cross and the gracious donors who gave their blood,” said Schienebeck. “Blood is more than just blood. It’s the key to saving lives.”

During the holiday season, set aside an hour to give blood and be the lifeline patients need. Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Pima County

Green Valley

12/3/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol

12/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Walgreens, 375 W. Continental Road

12/30/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Las Campanas, 565 W Belltower

Oro Valley

12/16/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oro Valley Town Hall, 11000 N La Canada Drive

12/26/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.

12/31/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grit Fitness Tucson, 7980 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 110

Sahuarita

12/12/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sahuarita Police Department, 315 W. Sahuarita Rd

12/14/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rancho Sahuarita, 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul

Tucson

12/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., IBM Building, 9000 S Rita Road

12/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Casino Del Sol, 5655 W Valencia Road

12/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way

12/5/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Texas Instruments, 5411 E. Williams Blvd.

12/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mountain View High School, 3901 W Linda Vista Blvd

12/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd.

12/6/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thomas O Price Service Center, 4004 S. Park Ave.

12/7/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Serenity Baptist Church, 15501 W. Ajo Highway

12/8/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Odilias Catholic Community, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte

12/8/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7570 N Thornydale Road

12/8/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway Blvd

12/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Augustine Catholic High School, 8800 E. 22nd St.

12/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

12/11/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER TUCSON, 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd.

12/12/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sundt Construction Inc., 2015 W. River Rd ., Suite 101

12/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., UA Main, 1303 E. University Blvd.

12/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Frontera, 502 West 29th Street

12/14/2019: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle

12/15/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima St.

12/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd

12/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carondelet Saint Marys Hospital, 1601 W. Saint Marys Road

12/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tucson Police Station, 270 S. Stone Ave

12/19/2019: 7 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Tucson Electric Power Company, 88 E Broadway

12/19/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., University of Arizona Medical Center - South Campus, 2800 E. Ajo Way

12/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vision Church, 7511 N Benet Drive

12/22/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Galaxy Theatres, 100 S. Houghton Road

12/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Assured Partners of Arizona, 4544 E. Camp Lowell Drive

12/24/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Banner University Medical Center - Tucson Campus, 1625 N. Campbell Avenue

12/24/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

12/24/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carondelet Saint Josephs Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Rd.

12/26/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valencia Library, 202 W Valencia

12/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lexi Reyes, 7800 N. Cortaro Rd

12/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tucson Elks Lodge #2532, 615 S. Pantano Rd.

12/29/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo

12/31/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walgreens, 9184 E Valencia Rd

Vail

12/28/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., del Lago Golf Club, 14155 E Via Rancho Del Lago

12/29/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Rita in the Desert Church, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Place

Santa Cruz County

Nogales

12/31/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 N. Congress Drive