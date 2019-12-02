Need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays – donors needed

TUCSON, Ariz. - Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States.
Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season.
Those with type O blood are especially needed.
On Sept. 28, 2018, MaKenzie Schienebeck experienced a complication during her pregnancy and found herself losing blood extremely fast. She was in and out of consciousness and felt her life slipping away. Schienebeck was given blood transfusions on the way to the hospital, during emergency surgery and after surgery. “I would not be alive today if it was not for the American Red Cross and the gracious donors who gave their blood,” said Schienebeck. “Blood is more than just blood. It’s the key to saving lives.”
During the holiday season, set aside an hour to give blood and be the lifeline patients need. Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.)
Green Valley
12/3/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol
12/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Walgreens, 375 W. Continental Road
12/30/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Las Campanas, 565 W Belltower
Oro Valley
12/16/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oro Valley Town Hall, 11000 N La Canada Drive
12/26/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.
12/31/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grit Fitness Tucson, 7980 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 110
Sahuarita
12/12/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sahuarita Police Department, 315 W. Sahuarita Rd
12/14/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rancho Sahuarita, 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul
Tucson
12/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., IBM Building, 9000 S Rita Road
12/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Casino Del Sol, 5655 W Valencia Road
12/4/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Tucson Headquarters, 3470 E. Universal Way
12/5/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Texas Instruments, 5411 E. Williams Blvd.
12/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mountain View High School, 3901 W Linda Vista Blvd
12/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd.
12/6/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thomas O Price Service Center, 4004 S. Park Ave.
12/7/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Serenity Baptist Church, 15501 W. Ajo Highway
12/8/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Odilias Catholic Community, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte
12/8/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7570 N Thornydale Road
12/8/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Loft Cinema, 3233 E Speedway Blvd
12/10/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Augustine Catholic High School, 8800 E. 22nd St.
12/10/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
12/11/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER TUCSON, 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd.
12/12/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sundt Construction Inc., 2015 W. River Rd ., Suite 101
12/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., UA Main, 1303 E. University Blvd.
12/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Frontera, 502 West 29th Street
12/14/2019: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle
12/15/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima St.
12/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kay F. Read Blood Drive, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd
12/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carondelet Saint Marys Hospital, 1601 W. Saint Marys Road
12/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tucson Police Station, 270 S. Stone Ave
12/19/2019: 7 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Tucson Electric Power Company, 88 E Broadway
12/19/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., University of Arizona Medical Center - South Campus, 2800 E. Ajo Way
12/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vision Church, 7511 N Benet Drive
12/22/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Galaxy Theatres, 100 S. Houghton Road
12/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Assured Partners of Arizona, 4544 E. Camp Lowell Drive
12/24/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Banner University Medical Center - Tucson Campus, 1625 N. Campbell Avenue
12/24/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.
12/24/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carondelet Saint Josephs Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Rd.
12/26/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valencia Library, 202 W Valencia
12/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lexi Reyes, 7800 N. Cortaro Rd
12/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tucson Elks Lodge #2532, 615 S. Pantano Rd.
12/29/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo
12/31/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walgreens, 9184 E Valencia Rd
Vail
12/28/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., del Lago Golf Club, 14155 E Via Rancho Del Lago
12/29/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Saint Rita in the Desert Church, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Place
Nogales
12/31/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 N. Congress Drive