Pops Hot Chicken celebrates one year anniversary in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last year we met Peter “Pops” Yucapicio, the owner of Pops Hot Chicken — a food truck with a southern staple twist brought to the Old Pueblo.
This weekend “Pops” not only celebrated his birthday but also the one year anniversary of his food truck opening. The event took place at the Old Pascua Community Center on the west side of Tucson near Grant and Stone.
The event was a fundraiser for the centers Christmas party, “We do this for the kids," Yucapicio said. "Pops loves the kids and especially my neighborhood of Old Pascua; any way we can give back to the neighborhood we try and do so.”
Everything from jumping castles for the kids, food trucks, music, Pops merchandise by Cream Forever and piñatas could be found at the event. Raffle tickets were sold to raise money, with prizes including hats, shirts, gift cards and the final grand prize of them all: a year of free hot chicken.
In it’s first year, the food truck has made a huge splash with more than six-thousand followers on Instagram and lines of people waiting to order. “It’s been a rough year for business, it has it’s ups and downs, but we’re very glad to be in the position we’re in,” said Yucapicio.
The staff, online following and support from the community has made this small business shine in it’s first year and Pops saw this anniversary as an opportunity to give back to Tucson. “We’re thankful for the Tucson food community that comes out to support. Thank you for everyone who came out [to the event]. Thank you to everyone who continues to show us support, we want to continue bringing smiles to faces here in Tucson,” said Yucapicio.
You can follow Pops Hot Chicken on Instagram. Yucapicio posts his weekly schedule of what brewery or local business his food truck will be at Thursday through Sunday. Look out for those post at the beginning of the week, you don’t want to miss out.
