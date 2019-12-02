Tucson Bahama Buck’s offering free “Sno” day Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This might be the only snow Tucson gets this year.
The Tucson Bahama Buck’s is participating in a Free Sno Day and will be giving a free Sno up to 12 oz to each guest who visits their location on Tuesday, December 3.
They are kicking off the Christmas season at their Tucson store located at 8585 E. Broadway Blvd. This year marks the 13th year that Bahama Buck’s has been celebrating the “coolest day of the year”.
Click HERE for all participating Bahama Buck’s locations.
