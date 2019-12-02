Tucson man pleads guilty to shooting at ex-girlfriend’s window

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man pleaded guilty to multiple charges, Nov. 20.
Marcos Benjamin Anaya pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at a residential structure, according to information from the Pima County Attorney's Office.
On Jan. 16, 2019, Anaya went to a home where his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were staying. After seeing them through a window, Anaya then shot several times at the bedroom window and duplex.
This case was investigated by Tucson Police Department. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020 with Anaya facing between 7.5 and 27.5 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.