WalletHub: Tucson among least safe cities in country

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson is one of the least safe cities in the United States, according to a recent study by WalletHub.
The Old Pueblo was ranked 161 while Phoenix was 118.
Gilbert (fourth overall), Chandler (ninth), Scottsdale (12th), Peoria (15th), Mesa (34th), Tempe (45th) and Glendale (55th) all fared far better.
Columbia, Maryland, came in as the safest city while St. Louis was dead last at 182.
The study compared 182 U.S. cities across three key dimensions
- Home & Community Safety
- Natural-Disaster Risk
- Financial Safety
Those dimensions were evaluated using 41 relevant metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to road quality. Click HERE to view the full list.
