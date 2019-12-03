Arizona State rallies to defeat UArizona in Territorial Cup

Arizona’s Khalil Tate returned as the starter for the first time three games and threw three interceptions -- two on miscommunications with receivers and another on a drop. Tate threw for 228 yards and threw two TDs to Jemarye Joiner, who had seven catches for 140 yards.Arizona State won last year’s Territorial Cup game in an epic comeback, rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat Arizona 41-40.