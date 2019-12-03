GIVING TUESDAY: Here’s a list of organizations to donate to Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Want to give, but don’t know where to donate to? We put together a list of organizations you can donate to for Giving Tuesday! With all the giving, we included some tips to make sure your charitable giving doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.
Are we missing any? Help us grow the list by email us at desk@kold.com.
- Don't give on impulse. Be cautious of high-pressure requests for donations.
- Do your homework. Ask for written information (including annual reports) about the charity before you donate. Find out how your donation is distributed and how much of your donation will actually go to the charity itself (compared to administrative costs). You can also use websites like charitynavigator.org to read important reports.
- Avoid giving cash. Donate by credit card or by a check that is payable to the charity, not to an individual. Mail the check directly to the charity.
- Watch out for charities with names that sound similar to well-known organizations. Sometimes these sound-alike names are simply intended to confuse donors.
- If you receive an email or text message asking for a donation, confirm that the request is from the charity and not an imposter by contacting the charity directly.
- Never provide personal or financial information to a solicitor over the phone or at your front door.
- Know the difference between “tax-deductible” and “tax-exempt.” Even if an organization is tax-exempt, your donation may not be tax-deductible. Recently, AGO helped pass Senate Bill 1077 that makes it illegal to claim a donation is tax-deductible if it’s not or that a donation is going to a nonprofit if it’s not.
GoFundMe Tips
- Don’t give unless you confirm the authenticity of the campaign.
- Giving on GoFundMe generally isn’t tax-deductible.
- GoFundMe typically takes about 2.9% of each donation.
- Check how the funds will be distributed. Unfortunately, it is common for people to set up GoFundMe fundraisers after highly publicized events, and then disappear with the money without giving the funds to their intended recipients.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.