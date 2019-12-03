Living near an Amazon distribution center on Cyber Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All the deals of Cyber Monday are sure to keep delivery drivers busy on their way out of the new Amazon distribution center on Tucson's southwest side.
The center is on Silverlake Drive, just west of the interchange for Interstate 10 and Interstate 19. Dozens of vans lined up Monday along Santa Cruz Lane with drivers ready to start their daily assignments.
Several neighbors living on the streets directly behind and close to the center shared concerns with KOLD News 13 about congested streets and hypothetical problems of what might happen if emergency agencies couldn’t pass through all the commercial and personal vehicles.
None of those folks contacted the Ward One office, according to a statement from staff. City staff is aware and have visited the site several times in the last couple of weeks to observe any possible issues. A rep from the City Manager's office stated Monday that a meeting will be scheduled to make sure everyone is on the same page.
An unidentified contractor pointed to signs posted in the area to remind drivers to be careful and go slow through the residential area. He said they're making every effort to be good neighbors.
A business card was left with staff on site at the center and Amazon PR was contacted via email. Neither attempts for comment were returned in time for the original publication of this story.
