Many ways to give back on Giving Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two major shopping days have passed and there were some great deals.
There’s another deal that you can’t pass up on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to donate to schools, community groups and nonprofits, and it could help many groups. There are several ways to give: donate your time, show kindness, support a cause by using your voice or donate money.
If you are interested in groups that you can help in your community on Giving Tuesday, check out the link below:
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.