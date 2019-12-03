Marana Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting event changing location due to weather forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting event taking place this Saturday will be relocated to the Marana Middle School and Estes Elementary School parking lots after rain being forecast this week.
Shuttles will be available for event attendees starting at 2:30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. and will be picking up in the area of Bill Gaudette Drive and Marana Main St.
For more information, please visit the Town of Marana Facebook.
